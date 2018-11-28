Transcript for Tributes pour in for 'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator

We are back now with a tribute pouring in for the creator of "Spongebob squarepants." Stephen hillenburg passed away at 57 years old after courageously facing als. He created the beloved character nearly 20 years ago that led to TV shows, movie, even a Broadway musical and Adrienne Bankert has much more and the tributes have been so heartwarming. Amazing how much joy and laughter amidst sorrow. From the moment it debuted "Spongebob squarepants" was a sensation, an international following of kids and grown-ups. Two movies, that Broadway musical. Stephen hillenburg's prolific characters led to a lifetime achievement award in April. But after that he passed away at 57. The tunes of my teens and memes of my 20s, thanks for the giggles. Another says thanks for giving us two decades of pure fun. These characters and memes will certainly live on. His legacy when you think about the success of this TV show, it was one of the most successful shows, cartoons aside, in history. This is such a creative soul. Imaginative, for sure. Thank you, Adrienne.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.