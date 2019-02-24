Win or lose, Oscar hopefuls still walk away with a swanky and pricey swag bag

More
ABC News' Adrienne Bankert reports on the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News.
3:11 | 02/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Win or lose, Oscar hopefuls still walk away with a swanky and pricey swag bag

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61272617,"title":"Win or lose, Oscar hopefuls still walk away with a swanky and pricey swag bag","duration":"3:11","description":"ABC News' Adrienne Bankert reports on the buzziest stories of the day in \"GMA\" Pop News.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/win-lose-oscar-hopefuls-walk-swanky-pricey-swag-61272617","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.