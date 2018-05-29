9-year-old raises over $5K for infant brother with rare disease

Andrew Emery, 9, set up a lemonade stand to raise funds for his infant brother Dylan, who suffers from Krabbe disease.
0:42 | 05/29/18

Transcript for 9-year-old raises over $5K for infant brother with rare disease

