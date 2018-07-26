'Yodeling kid' Mason Ramsey performs 'Lovesick Blues'

More
The singing sensation famous for yodeling at a Walmart performs live in Times Square.
2:53 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Yodeling kid' Mason Ramsey performs 'Lovesick Blues'
And. Senior. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56836593,"title":"'Yodeling kid' Mason Ramsey performs 'Lovesick Blues'","duration":"2:53","description":"The singing sensation famous for yodeling at a Walmart performs live in Times Square. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/yodeling-kid-mason-ramsey-performs-lovesick-blues-56836593","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.