‘Zombies 4’ star Milo Manheim on passing the torch to a new cast

Manheim and co-star Meg Donnelly spoke about the future of the franchise on “GMA.”

July 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live