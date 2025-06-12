"Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything" will stream on Hulu on June 23.

'The View' co-hosts and more step out for world premiere of Barbara Walters doc

Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines attend the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025, in New York.

Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines attend the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025, in New York.

Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines attend the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025, in New York.

Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines attend the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025, in New York.

Barbara Walters' highly anticipated documentary, "Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything," had its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.

"The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines were among the stars who came out to show their support.

The upcoming documentary about the trailblazing television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor "examines the broadcast legend's pivotal role in the history of journalism and her pioneering example for women in the industry," according to a press release.

The press release adds that the documentary, from ABC News Studios, "gives viewers an intimate and raw look" at Walters' "astonishing career, personal life, and the challenges she faced trying to balance it all as a woman in a male-dominated industry. Walters, in her own words, also reflects on the high price of fame and the legacy she hoped to inspire."

Walters died in December 2022. She was 93.

ABC's Barbara Walters. ABC

The legendary journalist joined ABC News in 1976 and became the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View."

Her career spanned five decades, during which she earned 11 Emmy Award nominations, winning three.

"Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything" will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on Monday, June 23, and later this year on Disney+ in select territories.

See more photos from the world premiere red carpet below.

Lara Spencer and Sam Champion

Lara Spencer and Sam Champion attend the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Deborah Roberts

Deborah Roberts attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025,in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Will Reeve

Will Reeve attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Sara Haines

Sara Haines attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Juju Chang

Juju Chang attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Cynthia McFadden

Cynthia McFadden attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater, on June 12, 2025, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Joy Behar