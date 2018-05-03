Watch Celine Dion's new single 'Ashes,' which surprisingly features... Deadpool?

In a new clip, exclusive for "Good Morning America," an iconic special guest debuts her new single, which also features a certain anti-hero, who has a new movie coming out later this month.

"Hello 'Good Morning America,' I'm Celine Dion, and I'm so excited to share my new single and music video with you," the icon said, introducing her new video. "It's very, very special to me, I hope you enjoy."

Like only the legend can, Dion belts out her song, "Ashes" in the clip, but it features someone, who's currently becoming an icon in his own right -- Deadpool.

20th Century Fox

The video is surprisingly touching (Not what you would expect from Deadpool), as our buddy Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) sits in a theater watching Dion perform, seemingly thinking about his love Vanessa (Morena Baccarin.)

In the middle of the clip, you see some old photos of Wilson before he became Deadpool, spending quality time with his lady love.

"Deadpool 2" is out May 18.

