Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sent their daughter to preschool earlier this week, and the 2-year-old has already made a big impression.

On Wednesday, Teigen posted a video of Luna Simone discussing her eventful day at school.

"What happened today?" the Sports Illustrated model can be heard asking her daughter.

"I fell down my forehead." Luna said, to which Teigen responded, "No, that was in Bali. What’d you do today?"

Luna then said, "I pushed."

"Who did you push?" her mom pressed.

"I pushed a boy," Luna revealed.

GUYS. ?????? A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 22, 2018 at 5:00pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Teigen had shared an adorable photo of Luna on her way to preschool.

"First week of school," Teigen wrote. "They had us make a little family photo album she can look at when she’s sad or upset. she loves it. my heart ksosksodododosksidojsjskodmskzh."

Luna's first week of school had already gotten off to a bumpy start. Teigen, who also has 3-month-old son Miles Theodore with her husband Legend, revealed that she became sick at her daughter's orientation and that baby Miles was "the noisiest newborn in the room."

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

"Hello everyone from Luna’s school orientation today. im sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow)," she tweeted.

She followed up by saying that the cause "was not first day of school jitters. It was last night's wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo."

Oh no it was not first day of school jitters. It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2018

Despite her celeb status, Teigen often shares her relatable (and hilarious) struggles with mommy-hood with her millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter.