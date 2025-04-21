Pope Francis died on Monday at 88, the Vatican announced.

From Whoopi Goldberg to Jimmy Fallon: Celebrities who met the pope share memories

Pope Francis meets with Whoopi Goldberg during an audience with artists from the world of humour at the Apostolic Palace on June 14, 2024 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Celebrities who knew or met Pope Francis during his lifetime are mourning the 266th pontiff after the Vatican confirmed his death on Monday at age 88.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and his church," Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said Monday, in a prepared statement.

Argentinian-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the pope in 2013, the first ever from Latin America. He took the name Francis after the well-known St. Francis of Assisi, who ministered to the poor.

In the wake of his death, those who knew him in the world of entertainment, including Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas and more, shared tributes to the pontiff, remembering his service and spirit throughout his 12-year papacy.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria greets Pope Francis in a photo posted to her Instagram account. @evalongoria/Instagram

Actress Eva Longoria posted a tribute to the pope on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of her and husband José Bastón holding hands with Francis.

"Rest in Peace, Your Holiness Pope Francis. Thank you for being an ally to many of us and speaking up for the marginalized," the "Desperate Housewives" star wrote. "Your compassion, kindness and humility will always be remembered 🤍🕊️"

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas greets Pope Francis in a photo posted to his Instagram account. @antoniobanderas/Instagram

Actor Antonio Banderas also mourned the pope in an Instagram post Monday morning..

"Pope Francisco has died -- a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people," Banderas wrote in Spanish and English.

Whoopi Goldberg

Pope Francis meets with Whoopi Goldberg during an audience with artists from the world of humour at the Apostolic Palace on June 14, 2024 in Vatican City, Vatican. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg hailed the late pope for his inclusivity in an Instagram post on Monday.

"He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ's love enveloped believer and none believer [sic]," Goldberg wrote. "He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity & Laughter."

The actor and author's post included a smiling photo of her with the pope.

Jimmy Fallon

Pope Francis meets with Jimmy Fallon during an audience with artists from the world of humour at the Apostolic Palace on June 14, 2024 in Vatican City, Vatican. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Fallon shared a photo of himself with Francis after the pope's death was announced on Monday.

In the image, Fallon is seen shaking Francis' hand as they share a smile.

"It was an honor meeting Pope Francis last summer," Fallon wrote in the caption. "I'm glad I made you laugh. Thank you for your encouraging words. Rest in peace."

Martin Scorsese

Pope Francis meets with Martin Scorsese during an audience at his studio of the Paul VI Hall, Jan. 31, 2024, in Vatican City, Vatican. Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Director Martin Scorsese remembered the pope in a message shared with ABC News on Monday, saying the loss "runs deep."

"He was, in every way, a remarkable human being. He acknowledged his own failings. He radiated wisdom. He radiated goodness. He had an ironclad commitment to the good. He knew in his soul that ignorance was a terrible plague on humanity. So he never stopped learning," Scorsese said in a statement.

He also remembered the pope for both preaching and practicing forgiveness.

"The loss for me runs deep -- I was lucky enough to know him, and I will miss his presence and his warmth. The loss for the world is immense. But he left a light behind, and it can never be extinguished," Scorsese added.