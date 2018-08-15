YouTube reveals Madonna's top hits in celebration of her 60th birthday

Considering she helped make music videos the art form they are today, it's no surprise that Madonna continues to be a popular artist on YouTube. In honor of her milestone 60th birthday Thursday, YouTube has compiled a list of the Material Girl's most popular clips.

Globally, Madonna is still averaging over 1.6 million views per day of the videos on her official YouTube channel, which has more than 2 million subscribers. Last month, her daily views were as high as 5 million.

Her most-viewed video of all time on the channel is "Vogue," which has some 84 million views. Surprisingly, her second most-viewed video is for the relatively current track "Give Me All Your Luvin'," which has racked up nearly 71 million views since it was released in 2012.

The rest of Madonna's most-viewed videos are:

3. "Papa Don’t Preach"

4. "Like a Virgin"

5. "Live to Tell"

6. "Celebration"

7. "La Isla Bonita"

8. "Girl Gone Wild"

9. "4 Minutes"

10. "Open Your Heart"

In the past year, though, Madonna's most-viewed clips globally are "La Isla Bonita," "Hung Up," "Like a Prayer," "Papa Don't Preach" and "B---- I'm Madonna."