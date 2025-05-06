What to know about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' wife, family

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a Super Bowl champion -- and now a husband too.

Hurts married his longtime girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrows this spring, not long after he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory on Feb. 9, 2025.

The Eagles star confirmed his marriage to Burrows in an interview with Men's Health published Monday.

Hurts did not share any further details of his wedding to Burrows, to whom he got engaged last September.

In May, Hurts and Burrows stepped out together at the 2025 Met Gala, posing for photo on the blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Burrows, who met Hurts as a student at the University of Alabama, was also among the family members who celebrated with Hurts on the field of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in February after he led the Eagles to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and fiancee, Bry Burrows, embrace after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hurts has played for the Eagles since 2020, when the team selected him in the second round of the NFL draft.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Since making his home in Philadelphia, Hurts has given back to the community through his Jalen Hurts Foundation.

In 2024, the quarterback donated $200,000 for air conditioners in Philadelphia-area schools to ensure students can stay comfortable during warmer months. On Feb. 5, just days before the 2025 Super Bowl, Hurts unveiled his new charity initiative, 1 Mission, to provide school supplies and support teachers and students in Philadelphia-area schools.

"We're on a mission and it's not just to bring [a Super Bowl win] home to Philly," Hurts said in a message to a group of Philadelphia elementary school students shared on "Good Morning America." "It's to always give you guys the resources you need, everything you need to be great and be successful."

Get to know the star quarterback and his family.

Bryonna "Bry" Burrows, Jalen's wife

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend Prime Video's "The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback" New York Premiere at The Apollo Theater on Sept. 24, 2024 in New York City. Joy Malone/Getty Images, FILE

Hurts, 26, previously announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Burrows in September 2024.

The couple shared engagement photos with Essence and Hurts previously told the magazine he knew Burrows, whom he met while he was a student at the University of Alabama, was "the one" for him.

"I knew a long time ago," he said in a 2023 interview. "To this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."

Averion Hurts, Sr. and Pamela Hurts, Jalen's parents

Hurts gives a lot of credit for his success over the years to his parents, Averion Hurts, Sr. and Pamela Hurts.

"I have a foundation kind of set for myself, but my parents did that for me," he said in 2023, in a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVII. "I think being a coach's kid, they created habits for me to see things a certain way, have the wisdom that I have, and I give all the credit to them."

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 26, 2025 in Philadelphia. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Hurts got his start in football in part through his dad Averion Hurts, Sr., who coached him while he was a student at Channelview High School in Channelview, Texas.

In an interview with "Good Morning Football," the elder Hurts said it has been a "blessing" to watch his son develop a passion for football.

"It's humbling as a parent, as a coach, but it's a great opportunity for him and his teammates," he said.

Averion Hurts, Jr., Jalen's older brother

Hurts' older brother, Averion Hurts, Jr. also played football and was a quarterback for Texas Southern University's Tigers in Houston, Texas. He is now a coach at Baytown High School in Texas.

Kynnedy Hurts, Jalen's younger sister

Hurts also has a younger sibling, his sister Kynnedy. Like her brothers, Kynnedy Hurts is an athlete and played volleyball for Channelview High School.