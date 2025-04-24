JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance are the parents of three kids.

JD Vance is a dad of 3: What to know about his wife, kids

Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, daughter Mirabel and sons Ewan (L) and Vivek pose during their tour at the Taj Mahal in Agra, April 23, 2025.

As JD Vance has stepped into the spotlight as vice president of the United States, so too has his family, the country's new second family.

Vance and his wife Usha and their three children now call the vice president's mansion on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., home.

In April, the Vance family traveled to India for a four-day visit, during which JD Vance joined trade talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vice president also introduced his wife and children -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel -- to Modi, who posed with the family for photos.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Vice President JD Vance his wife, Usha Vance along with their children, before their meeting in New Delhi, April 21, 2025. Indian Press Information Bureau via AFP via Getty Images

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photograph with Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance along with their children, after their meeting in New Delhi, April 21, 2025. Indian Press Information Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

During their trip, the Vances visited some of the landmarks of India, including the Taj Mahal.

Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, daughter Mirabel and sons Ewan (L) and Vivek pose during their tour at the Taj Mahal in Agra, April 23, 2025. Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance along with their children Ewan Vivek and Mirabel, pose for a photo in front of the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, April 21, 2025. Kenny Holston/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier in the year, on Inauguration Day, in January, Usha Vance was also by her husband's side.

Usha Vance and Vice President-elect, Sen. J.D. Vance arrive for service at St. John's Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Scott Olson/Getty Images

When Vice President Vance was sworn into office, Usha Vance was present, along with their children and J.D. Vance's mom, Beverly Aikins.

Vice President-elect former Sen. J.D. Vance reacts with his family during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Prior to his inauguration as vice president on Jan. 20, alongside President Donald Trump, JD Vance and his family lived in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here is what to know about Vance's family.

Second lady Usha Vance

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance walks out with his wife Usha Vance to speak during a rally with running mate Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, July 27, 2024, in St Cloud, Minn. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Usha Vance, the daughter of Indian immigrants, is making history as the first Indian American second lady in the White House, and the first Hindu second lady.

At 39, Usha Vance is also the youngest second lady since the Truman administration, when then-38-year-old Jane Hadley Barkley, wife of former Vice President Alben Barkley, assumed the role in 1949.

The Vances met while students at Yale Law School and wed in Kentucky in 2014.

Usha Vance spent her career as an attorney, serving as a clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and going on to work for the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson.

The mom of three left her role at Munger, Tolles & Olson in July 2024, after her husband was formally announced as the Republican vice presidential nominee.

That same month, Usha Vance spoke at the Republican National Convention, where she introduced her husband.

"My background is very different from JD's. I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister," she said at the convention. "That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country."

Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance carries his daughter Maribel Vance as he arrives with wife Usha Vance to greet supporters at the Park Diner, July 28, 2024, in St Cloud, Minn. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

JD and Usha Vance share three children: Ewan Vance, Vivek Vance and Mirabel Vance.

The couple keep their children largely out of the public spotlight.

The three siblings though attended the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, at the U.S. Capitol to watch their father's swearing in as vice president.

JD Vance is sworn in as the Vice President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Saul Loeb/upi/shutterstock/Saul Loeb/UPI/Shutterstock

Vice President-elect former Sen. J.D. Vance is sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh as his wife Usha Vance and his family look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel also joined their parents on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, when the Vances voted together in Cincinnati.

Republican nominee for vice president Sen. JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance fill out their ballots with their children at a polling place, Nov. 5, 2024, in Cincinnati. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In February 2024, JD Vance, at the time a U.S. senator from Ohio, read the Dr. Seuss book, "Oh the Places You'll Go" on the Senate floor to mark Vivek's fourth birthday.

"I'm sorry Vivek that I can't be with you for your birthday dinner, but I want you to know that Daddy loves you very much. And I'm going to read this into the record because maybe you can watch it at home," Vance said, in part, before reading the book aloud.

Beverly Aikins

Beverly Aikins, mother of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance attends inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JD Vance was raised in Middletown, Ohio, by his mom Beverly Aikins and his grandmother, the late Beverly Vance, a childhood he documented in his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy."

Aikins was in and out of JD Vance's life due to her struggles with addiction, which JD Vance wrote about in his memoir and Aikins has also acknowledged publicly.

Aikins told the New York Times last year, shortly before the election, that her son's memoir helped to heal their family.

"It was heartbreaking in some parts," she said of reading the book. "But it helped us grow as a family, and it opened up a line of communication that we never really had. Addiction in our house was like the elephant in the room. Nobody ever said anything about it. We do now."

In addition to attending the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, Aikins traveled from Ohio, where she still lives, to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July to watch her son receive the vice presidential nomination.

Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance and his mom Beverly Vance stand on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In their hometown of Middletown, Aikins has fought for her son to be recognized.

"I just think it would be really nice if we could acknowledge that this is his hometown and put up some signs," Aikins told the city council in Middletown in December, according to The Associated Press. "He graduated from Middletown High School, comes back here frequently to visit me and take me to dinner, and I humbly request that."

Following the meeting, a city spokesperson confirmed to the AP that the city plans to post signs at its seven entry points reading, "Middletown, Hometown of J.D. Vance, 50th Vice President of the United States of America."

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.