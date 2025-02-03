Moms launch 'Lost Stuffy Project' to reunite kids impacted by LA fires with stuffed toys

As wildfires burned across Los Angeles County, burning more than 12,000 structures, many of them homes, two mothers launched a grassroots project to reunite displaced children with their beloved stuffed toys and blankets.

Sisters-in-law Randi Jaffe and Jenny Jaffe created the LA Lost Stuffy Project , which raises funds to buy new versions of stuffed toys and blankets lost in the fires.

The women's efforts were recognized during the 2025 Grammys, during which ad time was used to put a spotlight on both relief efforts and Los Angeles businesses affected by the fires. In an ad featuring the Jonas Brothers, Randi Jaffe and Jenny Jaffe spoke about how the LA Lost Stuffy Project has helped bring smiles to kids' faces during a difficult time.

In January, Randi Jaffe told "Good Morning America" she and her sister-in-law wanted to come up with a way to help families impacted by the fires, even though they live across the country in New Jersey and New York respectively. She said the idea for LA Lost Stuffy Project came to her because as a child life specialist and a mom of two, she knows firsthand how important comfort items can be for kids.

"I've just been thinking about what we can do and how we can help these kids and these families, and immediately, I thought of comfort items -- loveys, stuffies, blankies," Randi Jaffe said.

"We know that comfort items are key with kids -- young kids all the way up through young adults," she continued. "When families are displaced or experiencing trauma, obviously there's no control at all. So, this is such a small way to give kids back their control."

For Emily Balliet, whose Altadena home burned down in the wildfires, the work of the LA Lost Stuffy Project has brought "light" to her family during what she described as a "dark time." The group donated a stuffed unicorn, named Horn, to Balliet's 4-year-old son Yves to match the one he had previously.

"This was a reminder that there are good people out there who really do want to help in a really specific, caring way," Balliet told "GMA."

Balliet said Yves had missed his favorite stuffed animal but when he received the new version of Horn, he was overwhelmed with joy, a reaction they captured on video.

"This was just a pure blast of joy and he's running around screaming and all of us are smiling for the first time in a while because we can see his happiness," Balliet recalled. "And I was like, 'Alright, it's gonna be OK. We're in hell but there is, like, a little bit of light."

When a family reaches out to the LA Lost Stuffy Project to request a new comfort item, the Jaffes will work to find the item and ship it to the family. If a donor wishes to shop for a comfort item themselves, the Jaffes will connect a family in need with the donor and share information with permission.

The Jaffes also said more awareness is needed about the project, and they hope to reach more families.

"The biggest need right now is to get the word to the LA families," said Jenny Jaffe, a realtor and also a mom of two. "We're waiting with money to be able to purchase more and send them out."

Randi Jaffe said they are looking to reunite kids of all ages -- from babies and toddlers to teens -- with comfort items that are as close to their original item as possible.

"To be able to kind of return this personal, specific item that has been so brutally lost is such a powerful gift, and that's what we're so excited to be doing," she said.

She added that she hopes once comfort items are replaced, they can expand the project to replace kids' Christmas and holiday presents lost in the wildfires, too.

"The entire world is behind them and thinking of them and praying for them and offering support in small ways and big ways. And that's something that we really need to lean into right now," Randi Jaffe said.

