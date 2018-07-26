Transcript for Adorable couple in sweet embrace photographed on NYC subway

We are learning more about a couple captured during a moments of affection in an unlikely place you have a sentimental display was spotted earlier this month on the one train. A sweep which went viral photographer was able to track on the couple's daughter walk through social media god bless both. She tells them that they've been married 64. Years and they were out four of the night. The daughter locked out of the couple promised that children they would not take is that waited more. But his viral photo means that bus that house we've. So I saw this yesterday. And I posts it to my FaceBook page because I was so moved by that and I love what the photographer says he's like. You know I can only wish to have something like this one day and I think we all. Wish to have something like Patton and hoped to have something as lasting and sustaining is their love that last for a beautiful.

