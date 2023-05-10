After three years apart, daughter and dad reunite at the airport

Amy Loynton wasn’t able to see her dad after moving to New Zealand, and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from traveling.

May 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live