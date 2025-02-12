Baby born weighing less than 2 pounds goes home after 7 months in NICU

Hospital staff threw Brooks Joseph a special farewell parade as he made his way out of the hospital to go home.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live