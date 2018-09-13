Little boy's hilarious take on making friends is all of us

"I like Star Wars, he like Star Wars, I think 'cool, this is my new bro.' Then BOOM! The foolishness."
0:57 | 09/13/18

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

