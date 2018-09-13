-
Now Playing: Star Wars,' in one chart
-
Now Playing: Celebrate Star Wars Day with a preview of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
-
Now Playing: Couple offers shelter to Hurricane Florence evacuees
-
Now Playing: Little boy's hilarious take on making friends is all of us
-
Now Playing: Why Hershey's is handing out chocolate across the country
-
Now Playing: Lifestyle guru Hannah Bronfman's DIY face masks
-
Now Playing: Attention Ryan Gosling, you're our 'GMA Day' dream guest!
-
Now Playing: Keira Knightley reveals she only watched 'Love Actually' once 15 years ago
-
Now Playing: Cynthia Nixon's bagel order is dividing the internet
-
Now Playing: People benefit from just 13 minutes of exercise, study finds
-
Now Playing: Who could replace Henry Cavill as the 'Man of Steel'?
-
Now Playing: Special surprise for football player who kicked her team to victory
-
Now Playing: Watch Michael Strahan work the runway
-
Now Playing: How to recreate the hottest runway looks at home this fall
-
Now Playing: Keira Knightley dishes on 'Colette' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Deserving Chicago teacher surprised with more than $300K in school supplies
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have items for fall
-
Now Playing: Shannen Doherty opens up about what's next after her battle with cancer
-
Now Playing: Is Henry Cavill hanging up his 'Superman' cape?
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein recorded by one of his accusers