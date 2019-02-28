Brave 2-year-old fighting ovarian cancer: 'She's our hero'

More
McKenna Shea Xydias, known to family and friends as Kenni, was diagnosed on Feb. 15 with ovarian yolk sac tumor.
0:54 | 02/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brave 2-year-old fighting ovarian cancer: 'She's our hero'
Easy. That's any. Despite. UT.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61368930,"title":"Brave 2-year-old fighting ovarian cancer: 'She's our hero'","duration":"0:54","description":"McKenna Shea Xydias, known to family and friends as Kenni, was diagnosed on Feb. 15 with ovarian yolk sac tumor.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/brave-year-fighting-ovarian-cancer-shes-hero-61368930","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.