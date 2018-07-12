Transcript for Busy Philipps shares her top 25 screen-free gifts for kids

Come on over. Welcome to kids gift shop. We have elves here to help us get into the holiday spirit. Yay. Yes. We're also here with one of the best elves actress and mom spokesperson for our sponsored Michael's, busy Philipps, everybody. Hi. And we're going to try out a few of Michael's top 25 screen-free creative gifts and this Saturday they're inviting everybody for try me day. Test them out for free. See what your kids are into and then you can go buy it. For what they want to ask Santa for. Great idea. We're putting a new twist on an old classic here. Yes. Who doesn't love playing with play-doh? I love playing with play-doh. Well now, this is called play-doh dohvinci. Christmas came early and my girls have been playing with it for a week. You can build with play-doh like a 3-d pen which is so cool. For my 5-year-old this is so much better than a 3-d pen. I imagine it still ends up under the table and such like mine does. No, actually it doesn't because it's like sort of liquid so it Tays on and you can put it on -- they can put it on plastic. Michael is going to try it out and use little tools it comes with. And but, yeah, like I said I have a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old and my girls have been -- oops. I just threw a piece at you. This is how I feel about these too. He's michelangelo. I don't know if you ever melted crayons when you were a kid. It's the best way to reuse them, the ends that you can't use anymore. So now it's all done for you with the crayon melter by crayola. And you're helping us out and making a beautiful piece of art but you basically just press down, ooh, look at that. Then it's like you're painting with crayon. That is makaia helping us out. Is that fun? Oh, a lioness or a lion. It has a low heat tip so encourage obviously parental supervision but something my 10-year-old has been having a lot of fun with in our house. I bet you could mix colors. Yes, that's the fun thing. They can just put -- keep putting new colors in, all of those end crayons, you can make sure you get all the best use out -- you want to try it. Yes. I'm sorry. I'm doing it all. I just love to craft. We're not done yet. No. We have a train. It looks like fun. You look like my daughters' age. We love building forts and look for an activity all the kids can do especially like Christmas morning, Christmas afternoon and this is so incredible and, of course, we have the giant art set by creatology all organized so you having fun coloring this? Yes. Do you like playing in forts? Yes. I like playing in forts too but I haven't been able to fit in a fort for 25, 30 years. Been a long time. But, busy, this is really awesome especially in time for Christmas and something like this brings the family together when you just add the parent and after you open everything let the kids go somewhere and work it out. You give them the art kit and they're good for at least 30 minutes. It's a promise. Busy, guaranteed. Thank you very much. Try all of them, again, for free on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Try me day. Check out the top 25 over here.

