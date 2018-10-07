Transcript for Couple describes terror of falling branch at wedding

Ack N with an update on the ultimate wedding crasher. Remember this video, a TRE branch collapsing on those newlyweds. Yep, that was on their big day. The husband got out of there. As well as his wi well, now they're telling about thamoment. S lle reshef is here with itall. Hey. Hey, good morning. It was ditely a close call. The br and groomere relaxed after th ceremo talking about the roots of relationship. Oh. But jt three minutes into that V they the branches above them starto buckle. Oh, M god. Reporter: It's the weddi video going VI a tree turning into a dangerous party cra nearly toppling wnunsuspecti couple. Oh, myd. Reporter: Wisconsin wlyweds, Cheyenne and Lucas kopea sitting a a picnic table dur a post-ceremony interview whhe massive branchuddenly snaps. Both bridend quickly VI of the way. We both hadnough Tim to react to get out of they of the tree S we both got lucky in that aspect. Reporter: The cou a little shaken but still deterd to Nish that interview in T very same spot. And this happened. This dumb T deciding to fall out of the sky. Reporteefusing to let a falling tree put a damper on R big day. Our relationship is stronger than THA tree. Reporter: They walked away with only minor scrapes. W happy. We're married.we're safe. Reporter: Now counting their blessings. I bet they are. At top tree actually T a nearby picnic table in half sthey emerged D. Thgroom has faced a little backlash for not coming to the bride's rescue, both are now brushing that off saying this judded to the excitement of their G day. Yeah, he kind of got out there. But ey didn't spill ounce of- not one pieceir drink. Erielle, thank out it.

