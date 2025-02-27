Dad tricks daughter into going to Trader Joe’s for emotional surprise

The night before Miranda McKeon marked three years cancer-free, her dad Paul insisted they go to Trader Joe's to get ice cream. Once they got there, however, he didn't take her to the ice cream aisle.

February 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live