-
Now Playing: Lose the 'dad bod' this Father's Day with this 15-minute, do-anywhere workout
-
Now Playing: This stunning dad and daughter photo shoot gives us all the feels
-
Now Playing: Pineapple-shaped cotton candy that is next-level
-
Now Playing: Artist created 50 self-portraits inspired by your favorite cartoon characters
-
Now Playing: How one dad works to build his daughter's self-esteem
-
Now Playing: Why I love my dad: Kids thank their dads this Father's Day
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Firefighters rescue a St. Bernard trapped on a roof
-
Now Playing: What your bold brows say about your personality
-
Now Playing: 180-pound Saint Bernard rescued from rooftop
-
Now Playing: John Travolta opens up about 'Gotti'
-
Now Playing: 'The Incredibles' stars say sequel brings in 'people from all generations'
-
Now Playing: How to find the right workout and diet for your personality
-
Now Playing: 1st look at 'Wonder Woman' sequel reveals Chris Pine's return
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on summer travel must-haves
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth
-
Now Playing: Is laser eye surgery riskier than people think?
-
Now Playing: Severe storms rip through Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Ex-frat member pleads guilty in hazing death
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West meets grandmother she helped free from prison
-
Now Playing: Hockey star accuses teammate's fiancee of stalking, harassment