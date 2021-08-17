{"duration":"0:54","description":"Ana Letícia Martins de Souza of Brazil gifted her mom with a portrait of their late dog Bambi who he family had for 17 years. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"79500017","title":"Daughter surprises mom with a portrait of their late dog ","url":"/GMA/Family/video/daughter-surprises-mom-portrait-late-dog-79500017"}