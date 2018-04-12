Transcript for Expert secrets on how to get your baby to sleep through the night

And now to a problem all of us parents have faced at some point. How to get your baby to sleep and, ginger, you have little baby miles at home. This is something that you struggle with, so you went to the expert. You got advice from the baby sleep boss. It's a real thing. Because I needed it, yes. My first son, Adrian slept through the night, no problem then baby miles came along and he did not so we were up to to three times a night and I know a lot of new parents have been here. But hear this, my kid is now sleeping 11 hours straight. It was actually pretty easy. I love playing with I moo sons during the day. But at night my home was becoming a nightmare. Baby miles wasn't sleeping through the night. So neither was I. Welcome to a typical night at my house, it's 2:40 A.M. I have to be up and about in an hour and missing difficult and we're missing it. Reporter: I shared my struggles online hoping to somebody had an answer. Reaching out to help, sleep coach Dana obleman. There are steps to take to fix the situation. Once you teach a child to sleep well it is the benefit to the entire family. Hi, miles. Reporter: She's known as the baby sleep boss. I'm just at a loss right now as to what to do next. I feel like I'm not alone. That's right. Save us. I will. I will save you. We're about to fall asleep midinterview we're so tired. Reporter: Dana outlines her three-step plan. Number one, closely monitor what he eats. We should be able to get everything he needs in that 12 hours of day. Reporter: Next make sure he's getting enough daytime sleep. It's great to have a little nap routine. Reporter: Finally get rid of the props babies use to go to sleep. Most monthly it's breast-feeding or bottle sleeping to sleep. Reporter: For miles it's ace bottle. He will have a wake-up and wonder how do I do this without that help and need somebody to come in. Reporter: Baby sleep boss telling us for night one give him half of what he gets for his 2:30 A.M. Wake-up. Then take the bottle away completely on night two. It's going to be tough. What if you move in and do all this stuff? Reporter: Her advice for miles' cries for the bottle. I would go in every ten minute, you can up to him and you can just repeat that process every ten minutes until he's asleep. Reporter: Night one of sleep training, after miles' bedtime bottle I follow her advice and read him a book to break up his association. Now I have to sit in my room and check on him every ten minutes. I feel guilty. I follow Dana's advice waiting to go in to give miles his bottle. He soothes himself and falls back asleep without it. When I checked in with Dana. Sometimes we get off easy on night one and night two is the harder night. Reporter: Night two, 3:43 A.M., I had to go this to soothe him. That just makes him angrier. Ben tries too. He's been up for almost 45 minutes and about a half hour of pretty intense screaming. Time this check in again with the baby sleep boss. What de sound like? It sounded like crying like a baby dinosaur. Crying like a baby dinosaur. He's made it two nights in a row with no bottle so that should be the worst of it. Reporter: Night three, miles stirs a little at the usual time but he falls a total of 11 hours. Dana warns there can be a regression on night five but miles keeps sleeping 11 hours a night soothing himself back even if he wakes up. This is pretty exciting. I slept through the night. Thank you. It was really pretty easy and we shot that a few weeks ago. I'm happy to report miles is still sleeping that 11 hours a night. A study was recently released about kids saying they all vary so babies vary but this just works for our families. Others have different routines that work for them and want to put that out there. L. I've been working with Dana. He does sleep 11 hours. It starts at 6:00 P.M. And ends at 5:00 A.M. So we're going to work that back. It must feel good to hit these milestones. There can be setbacks after sleep training. Any time daylight saving time there are little things you can do when they're sick and crawling, milestones but there are tips Dana has so check her out. Get some sleep, ginger. Coming up, Margot Robbie is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.