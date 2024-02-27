This family of musicians wants to spread love with their brand of soul music

The Curtis Family C-Notes is a funk and soul band composed of Maestro and Nola Curtis along with their five talented children.

February 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live