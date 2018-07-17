What happens when you give your kids unlimited screen time?

More
"GMA" conducted an experiment with a family to see what would happen if parents put no restrictions on their children's screen time.
4:31 | 07/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What happens when you give your kids unlimited screen time?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56635937,"title":"What happens when you give your kids unlimited screen time? ","duration":"4:31","description":"\"GMA\" conducted an experiment with a family to see what would happen if parents put no restrictions on their children's screen time.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/give-kids-unlimited-screen-time-56635937","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.