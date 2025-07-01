Great-grandpa breaks out in tears after learning great-grandson's name

A great-grandfather's priceless reaction to learning he and his great-grandson share the same name, Teddy, was recently caught on video. "You're kidding me!" he says in the footage.

July 1, 2025

