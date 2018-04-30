Inside a 'Make the Breast Pump Not Suck Hackathon'

More
Doctors, engineers, designers, students, parents and more gathered at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to hack access to breastfeeding.
1:01 | 04/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside a 'Make the Breast Pump Not Suck Hackathon'
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54836667,"title":"Inside a 'Make the Breast Pump Not Suck Hackathon'","duration":"1:01","description":"Doctors, engineers, designers, students, parents and more gathered at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to hack access to breastfeeding.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/inside-make-breast-pump-suck-hackathon-54836667","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.