Kids can't contain excitement seeing Donald Duck in person

Max and Finn Beachy lit up with joy when they saw Donald Duck at Chef Mickey's restaurant in Walt Disney Resort. Their mom Elizabeth said it was a moment she'll cherish forever.

March 7, 2025

