Meteorologist wears her toddler while reporting weather forecast

Susie Martin, director of operations and certified meteorologist for the weather company, Praedictix, wore her son to work in hopes to promote baby-wearing.
0:44 | 10/10/18

It is international baby wearing weeks I thought I'd bring out my handy assistant today that ridge of high pressure remains anchored in the east. Warmer than average temperatures combating went back colder air yeah. And hands. He reads. It's. And he it's. Pain.

