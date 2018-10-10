-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee opens up about her children's book 'Chasing Helicity'
-
Now Playing: Meteorologist wears her toddler while reporting weather forecast
-
Now Playing: Channel your inner witch this Halloween with this DIY 'potion'
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared ahead of Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Inside the community library nominated as one of the 'Nicest Places in America'
-
Now Playing: First look at the hottest toys of the holiday season
-
Now Playing: This trampoline workout will make you feel like a kid again
-
Now Playing: Ellie Kemper explains the story behind her new book 'Squirrel Days'
-
Now Playing: 12-foot surges expected from Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Evacuations ordered as Hurricane Michael takes aim
-
Now Playing: 'Facts of Life' star Nancy McKeon speaks out after 'Dancing' elimination
-
Now Playing: Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen' creators create novel for teens tackling anxiety
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross hints at what to expect at this year's American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Ellie Kemper and Sara Haines compete in Midwest trivia
-
Now Playing: Baby about to hit all 50 states on U.S. road trip
-
Now Playing: Sisters win Halloween in 'Hocus Pocus' Costumes
-
Now Playing: Drew Brees breaks all-time passing record
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain speaks out after return to 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Trumps swears in Kavanaugh in public ceremony
-
Now Playing: Pizza delivery hero meets Taylor Swift