Mom hopes to spark change with video of daughter's walker getting stuck at park

Iris Zukosi was filmed by her mother, Danielle Zukosi, on Feb. 10 after Iris' walker was allegedly stuck in the sand at Anderson Snow Park in Hernando County, Florida.
0:49 | 02/14/19

