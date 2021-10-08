Transcript for Mom sprints to tackle toddler on field at MLS game

I'm finally be unexpected star of a professional soccer match it was Cincinnati playing Orlando city on Saturday night when the two year old super fan who ran. Right onto the field in the middle of the action is not without victory there she is a quick slide tackle bring them back to safety. An employee for avalanche sharing the video on this on their Twitter writing solid run track the play well filled in at the right back pushed into the attack. Reports say. Nominate a pint sized soccer star all smiled. After his moment of glory on the Major League soccer field very cute and that is all we have for now and in send it back to you like hell. All right media there a particular country and you and you have to get ready.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.