-
Now Playing: 'Parent Shaming' a Challenge for Moms and Dads
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Onlooker harasses parent with different race child
-
Now Playing: Mommy shaming: Mothers say they are being shamed for their parenting decisions
-
Now Playing: Mom's epic photo series reminds parents to stop shaming one another
-
Now Playing: Grand Slam champ Victoria Azarenka wants to make tennis the best sport for mothers
-
Now Playing: Boo! This adorable Minnie Halloween cupcake will be available for 3 days only
-
Now Playing: First gen. college students share their experiences
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Swarm of bees takes over a NYC hot dog cart
-
Now Playing: Pope speaks of abuse, ignores call to resign
-
Now Playing: Keanu Reeves preps for new movie by crashing weddings?
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Grill Master Challenge: Viewers share top grilling recipes
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood on new music, 'Habitat for Humanity' mission
-
Now Playing: How to teach kids about money management
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan talks family, new restaurant and his CMA nomination
-
Now Playing: Whole grain versus white: Which grain is best for you?
-
Now Playing: How the queen is taking Princess Kate under her wing
-
Now Playing: Pink's son has 'hand, foot and mouth disease': What to know
-
Now Playing: NYPD beekeeper tackles swarm in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Officer who killed unarmed man responds to critics
-
Now Playing: New technology designed to keep ambulances safer