Mom's epic photo series reminds parents to stop shaming one another

More
Abbie Fox, a mom of three and owner of Foxy Photography in Las Vegas, Nevada, recently shared her project on Facebook.
0:31 | 08/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom's epic photo series reminds parents to stop shaming one another
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57486153,"title":"Mom's epic photo series reminds parents to stop shaming one another","duration":"0:31","description":"Abbie Fox, a mom of three and owner of Foxy Photography in Las Vegas, Nevada, recently shared her project on Facebook.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/moms-epic-photo-series-reminds-parents-stop-shaming-57486153","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.