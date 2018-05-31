'Sobering' photos show what kids think about dying in a school shooting

With National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Saturday, a Cincinnati photographer took her camera away from her usual happy subjects to a far more somber one.
1:21 | 05/31/18

Transcript for 'Sobering' photos show what kids think about dying in a school shooting
