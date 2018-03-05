Teen headed to prom surprises grandfather in hospital

High school senior Sianni Tirado surprised her grandfather, David, who was hospitalized, by stopping by his room ahead of her prom at Saint Cloud High School in Florida on April 14, 2018.
0:30 | 05/03/18

Transcript for Teen headed to prom surprises grandfather in hospital

