Twins enjoy their first birthday by munching face first on cake

More
Charlotte and Samantha Waldorf celebrated their first birthday with a cake-filled photoshoot.
1:00 | 02/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twins enjoy their first birthday by munching face first on cake
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Charlotte and Samantha Waldorf celebrated their first birthday with a cake-filled photoshoot. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"75777715","title":"Twins enjoy their first birthday by munching face first on cake ","url":"/GMA/Family/video/twins-enjoy-birthday-munching-face-cake-75777715"}