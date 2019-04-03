Woman smiles through cancer treatments by dressing as iconic characters

Beth Pendergrass of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, smiles through cancer treatments by taking funny photos of herself dressed as characters and posting them on Instagram.
1:00 | 03/04/19

Woman smiles through cancer treatments by dressing as iconic characters
