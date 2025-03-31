This World War II love story should be a movie

Bill Coyle and Helen Richardson wrote over 200 letters back and forth after they went on a blind date. Now, their grandson is reading each one on TikTok, and it will melt your heart.

March 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live