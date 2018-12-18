Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Lauren Conrad, television personality and founder of the female empowerment market, The Little Market, shared this recipe for a healthier version of the classic Snickerdoodle.

It is a lower fat and dairy-free version of the beloved cookie, but still sure to be a hit among any crowd this holiday season!

Lauren Conrad's Snickerdoodles cookie recipe

For the cookies:

3 1/2 cups flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 brown sugar

2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup vegan butter (earth balance)

1/2 apple sauce (1 apple peeled, cored and boiled for 5 to 10 mins and then mashed)

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 brown sugar



For the sugar coating:

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:



Preheat oven to 325°F.



In a large mixer combine butter, applesauce and sugars and mix until smooth.



Mix in all remaining ingredients except for flour.



Turn mixer to low and sprinkle in flour until completely mixed.



Chill cookie dough for 1 hour.



In a separate bowl combine cinnamon and sugar.



Shape cookie dough into 1 inch balls and roll in cinnamon sugar mixture until evenly coated.



Place cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.



Bake for 15 minutes.



Recipe courtesy: Lauren Conrad.



