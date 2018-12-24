Interested in Food? Add Food as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Food news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

Jennifer Malouf of Stuffed Cookies shared this ultimate, over-the-top Christmas cookie recipe that is sure to be a big hit at any holiday gathering.

These sweet treats are loaded with Oreos, cookie butter and sprinkles. What more could we want?

Get the full step-by-step guide for putting them together below!

Stuffed Cookies' Oreo Birthday Cake with Christmas sprinkles cookies recipe

Yield 8 to 12 cookies.



Ingredients:



1 cup unsalted butter, 2 sticks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 and 1/2 cups dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon Greek yogurt

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

2 and 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 and 1/2 cup chopped Oreos (small size- keep cream center)

12 tablespoons cookie butter or 1 jar Trader Joe's cookie butter

1 cup holiday sprinkles of your choice



Directions:



In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and toast for about 5 minutes until it turns brown and smells nutty. Pour the brown butter into a large bowl. Let sit for 30 minutes to cool (you can also refrigerate) before starting to make the dough.



To the bowl with the cooled butter, add the granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and yogurt. Using an electric hand mixer or stand mixer, beat for 2-3 minutes until fluffy.



Add the egg and egg yolk and beat again until fluffy and well-combined.



In a separate large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Sift 1/3 of the dry ingredients at a time into the wet ingredients. Beat just until incorporated, then scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula between each addition. Make sure not to overmix.



Add the Oreos to the dough and gently fold just to incorporate. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.



Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet (or 2) with parchment paper.



Using an ice cream scooper (use size 16 for smaller cookies or size 12 for larger cookies) scoop chilled dough and flatten out into a 1/4-inch (6 mm) thick circle.



Add 1 tablespoon of cookie butter to the center of the dough, round, and fold the edges of the dough around the stuffing. Seal tightly and roll into a ball.



Immediately roll the cookie dough ball into holiday sprinkles, completely covering the top and all of the sides. Repeat with the rest of the dough.



Place the stuffed and decorated cookie dough balls onto the prepared baking sheet approximately 3 inches (7 cm) apart, so the cookies don’t spread into one another. You may need to use 2 baking sheets.



Bake for 11 to 13 minutes or until the cookies are golden brown and evenly spread.



Cool on a cooling rack for 10 minutes before devouring!



Recipe courtesy Jennifer Malouf, Stuffed Cookies.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.

