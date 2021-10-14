Butterball recalls over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey over foreign matter contamination

The USDA announced Wednesday the products may contain blue plastic.

Butterball has issued a recall on its ground turkey products due to possible plastic contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The North Carolina-based company is recalling "approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic," according to the government agency.

The recalled items shipped to retail locations nationwide were produced on Sept. 28, 202,1 and include the 2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" as well as 3-lb. trays containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY."

FSIS discovered the problem when it received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey products with the establishment number "Est. P-7345" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to the consumption of these products, according to the USDA. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Both affected Butterball ground turkey products have the same case code 50211271.

For more label and full recall information click here.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the USDA said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372 and the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) for further food safety questions.