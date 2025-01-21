Chef José Andrés responds to President Trump's 'dismissal' weeks after earning Presidential Medal of Freedom

Humanitarian and chef José Andrés spoke out Tuesday after President Donald Trump claimed he had "fired" Andrés from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition shortly after being sworn in for his second term.

Andrés served as co-chair of the federal advisory committee for two years, having been appointed to the position on March 23, 2022.

Trump posted what he called a "Official Notice of Dismissal" on social media early Tuesday morning, stating that his office would be "identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again."

"Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon: Jose Andres from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President's Export Council -- YOU'RE FIRED!" he wrote.

Andrés responded in his own social media post later on Tuesday morning, stating that he had already submitted his resignation earlier in the month, at the conclusion of his two year term.

"I submitted my resignation last week…my 2 year term was already up 🤷‍♂️😅," the James Beard Award winner wrote on X. "

He continued, "I was honored to serve as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. My fellow council members - unpaid volunteers like me - were hardworking, talented people who inspired me every day. I’m proud of what we accomplished on behalf of the American people…like a historic partnership between the White House and every major sports league to increase access to sports and health programs for kids."

Andrés concluded his post by expressing his hope that Trump "exercises his presidential authority so the Council can continue to advocate for fitness and good health for all Americans."

"These are bipartisan issues…nonpartisan issues," he wrote. "May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside…and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let’s build longer tables…."

Less than three weeks ago, the Spanish American chef and World Central Kitchen founder was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in part due to his work providing relief to "communities affected by natural disasters and conflict around the world," the White House stated at the time.

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Chef and head of World Central Kitchen Jose Andres in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 4, 2025. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

As he was presented the highest civilian honor in the East Room of the White House, Andrés took a moment to point upward as a way to honor the lives of his WCK colleagues and aid workers killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza last year.

In a new interview for the latest episode of his "Longer Tables" podcast, Andrés' longtime friend and esteemed chef Eric Ripert asked while hosting the live taping at the Cayman Cookout about the emotional moment in the White House.

"We lost some friends working with WCK -- especially somebody like Zomi [Frankcom], who's a woman I spent many years working with on many missions and in many emergencies, and this was a way to say, 'This medal is for you all,'" Andrés said. "It was a very simple way to say you are the ones that deserve this."

The not-for-profit World Central Kitchen was founded in 2010 to provide meals to those impacted by and working on the frontlines of global crises, from war zones to natural disasters. Most recently, the group has been actively mobilizing relief efforts in Los Angeles amid the ongoing fires for first responders and evacuees.