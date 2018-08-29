Fire up the grill with these Hawaiian-inspired sandwich recipes

Keep the coals hot and fire up the grill because there is still time to cook outside this summer!

"GMA" and our sponsor, King's Hawaiian, asked viewers across America to send in their best grilling recipes in the "GMA" Grill Master Challenge. Viewers Robert Everson, Lisa Pattman and Moria Mehmet's recipes for grilled sandwiches were chosen from the submissions.

The three came to Times Square to show how to make their ultimate grilling recipe that will be sure to take your Labor Day cookout to the next level.

Robert Everson's 'Lite N Rite' Hawaiian Chipotle grilled chicken sandwiches

Robert Everson

Ingredients:



1 Pack of King Hawaiian rolls or buns

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast sliced - half

1 8.5 ounce bag of coleslaw mix - 3 color for appearance

1 Large whole Pineapple / Sliced/

1 15 ounce jar of Paradise Pineapple Teriyaki Marinade

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 Pinch of Cayenne Pepper /Less than a 1/4 teaspoon

1/4 Cup of Olive oil

1 tablespoon of lemon Juice

1 tablespoon Minors Chipotle Concentrate

1 tablespoon butter or spray butter

Less than one teaspoon of granulated garlic

Black pepper

Salt



Instructions:



In a large zip lock bag add chicken breasts, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper let stand in the fridge for at least one hour.



In a small bowl combine coleslaw kit with chipotle concentrate, chopped pineapple, sugar and cayenne pepper and mix thoroughly place in fridge until chicken is grilled.



Slice pineapple about three-quarters of it and chop the rest adding it to the chipotle coleslaw.



Grill pineapples on medium to high heat until grills strips and or color.



Heat grill or smoker on medium to high heat cook chicken breast until it reaches an internal temp of 165 degrees baste chicken with Paradise Teriyaki Marinade as it reaches its done point of 165 degrees place chicken breast in aluminum foil wrap and let rest for 10 minutes, no less.



Slice bun or slider rolls in half and butter top and bottom of buns place each side on grill for grilling marks be sure not to overcook or burn hi heat works best.



Assemble sandwich or slider. Place chicken breast on bun or slider; if slider the breast can be cut in half or quarter cuts.



Top chicken breast with chipotle coleslaw and a slice of your freshly grilled pineapple slices for a more pineapple teriyaki flavor add less than a teaspoon of the marinade to the pineapple and watch you taste buds go wild!



Lisa Pattman's grilled Cuban sandwiches with sunny side up egg

Lisa Pattman

Ingredients:



1/2 cup chopped banana peppers

12 cup chopped dill pickles

8 King’s Hawaiian classic rolls, pressed flat with the palm of your hand

4 tablespoons mayonaisse

3 tablespoons French’s mustard

1/3 pound sliced roast turkey

1/3 pound sliced smoked ham

1/3 pound thinly sliced Swiss cheese

4 tablespoons butter

4 large eggs



Instructions:



Combine peppers and pickles in a small bowl. Spread mayo on one side of flattened rolls and mustard on the other roll. Layer turkey, ham, pickle mixture, and cheese onto one half of the roll. Place other roll on top and press down to flatten. You will have four sandwiches.



Heat a four-burner grill to medium. Brush tops of sandwich with melted butter. Turn off one side of grill and place the four sandwiches butter side down on the side of the grill that has been turned off. Grill about one to two minutes per side, until the cheese has melted and the rolls are toasted.



Place a non-stick skillet on the burner that is still on. Crack each egg into a small ramekin and slowly add each one into the skillet; repeat with the remaining eggs. Close the lid of the grill and cook, uninterrupted, until the whites are completely set but the yolks are still runny, two to two and a half minutes. Slide one egg on top of each sandwich. Season with salt and pepper.



Moria Mehmet's grilled turkey sliders

Serves 4



Ingredients:

1 half turkey breasts (bone-out with skin)

1 bottle Balsamic Reduction

8 fresh figs

2 - 3 cups of Arugula

4 oz- 6oz crumbled Goat Cheese

1 package King's Hawaiian Rolls



Instructions:



Rub turkey breasts on both sides with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill turkey breasts at low temperature on both sides until cooked through. About 20 mins per side.



Grill fresh figs for 3 minutes. They will turn a beautiful plum color that brings out the sweetness and flavor of the figs.



Grill Rolls for 1 -2 minutes on each side until golden and grill marks appear.



Drizzle the King's Hawaiian roll with balsamic reduction. Layer roll with half-inch slices of turkey breast, fresh arugula and grilled fig sections. Top with crumbled goat cheese and serve.

