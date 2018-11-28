"GMA Day" food contributor and celebrity chef Carla Hall shared some simple recipes for a weeknight meal, and some super easy and delicious sides you can whip up on the weekend and keep serving all week long.

Here are her easy mix-and-match meal prepping recipes featuring a pimento cheese dip appetizer, meatloaf dinner and some unique side dishes you can easily incorporate into any weeknight menu.

Granny’s Meatloaf

10 servings



Instructions:



1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup golden flaxseed (or almond flour)

1/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground cayenne

2 tsp kosher salt

1.5 tsp freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

2.5 pounds coarsely ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small onion, minced

1/2 rib celery

1 medium carrot

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped or 1/2 tsp dried

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped or 1/2 tsp dried

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce



Spicy Ketchup topping:

3/4 cup ketchup

2 teaspoons horseradish 1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce



Instructions:



Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, combine egg, flaxseed meal, milk, cumin, cayenne, salt and pepper. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Process garlic, onion, celery and carrot in a food processor until finely chopped.

Add ground beef and finely chopped vegetables to oatmeal mixture. Add herbs to bowl. Gently toss until thoroughly combined. Be careful not to over mix. On a parchment covered sheet pan, form mixture into 2 logs, 2 and 1/2-inch wide or desired size.

Combine all the ingredients for the spicy ketchup. Set aside.

Place the meatloaf in the oven and bake for 7 to 10 minutes, then brush the logs with the tomato glaze.

Bake until the internal temperature of the meatloaf is 155 degrees or until the juices run clear.

Allow loaves to cool slightly before cutting.

Pimiento Cheese with Grilled Celery and Spiced Nuts

Makes about 1 to 1 and 1/2 pints



Ingredients:



8oz sharp cheddar

8oz Monterey Jack

1 roasted red pepper, peeled, seeded and chopped (about 3/4 cup)

4 oz cream cheese, room temperature

2 oz mayo

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp cayenne

1 tsp salt



Instructions:



Mix all ingredients in mixer. Chill.

Grilled Celery

Ingredients:



3 ribs celery, strings pulled and cut into 4-inch long pieces

olive oil



Instructions:

Heat a grill pan or grill to high heat. Place celery strips on grill long enough to form grill marks and heat slightly. (Note: the celery should stay crunchy.)

Spiced Pecans

(These can be done ahead and shown in a jar or airtight container)

2 cups pecan halves, toasted

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon course ground black pepper

2 egg whites, room temperature



Instructions:



Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine granulated sugar, brown sugar, salt, ginger and black pepper.

In a small bowl, whisk egg whites with hand mixer until they are at soft peak. Gently drop 1/2-cup of pecans at a time into egg whites, and then into spice mixture to thoroughly coat. Spread pecans in a single layer on a parchment covered sheet pan. Continue with remaining pecans.

Avocado Sour Cream

Makes about 1 cup

Ingredients:



1 large ripe avocados halved and pitted

1/2 sour cream

zest and juice from 1 lime, about 2 tablespoons juice and 1 teaspoon zest

1 teaspoon cilantro

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, adjust to taste

freshly cracked black pepper

