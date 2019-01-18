Shrimp Alfredo is one of the top 10 foods people order for delivery, according to the food delivery app Seamless.

For the "GMA" Takeout Fakeout series, we challenged celebrity chefs to show us how to make some of the most popular takeout foods at home, in a snap.

Adventurous eater and chef Adam Richman, host of the Cooking Channel's "Serious Eats," recreated the popular Italian delivery dish at home, making it way healthier than what you find at most restaurants without compromising on flavor.

Since no Italian takeout dinner is complete without cheesy breadsticks, Richman made a healthier version of the crowd-pleasing side as well.

Healthy Shrimp Alfredo recipe

Ingredients:

1/4 cup tapioca flour

1/4 cup Parmigiano Reggiano plus 1 tablespoon of Parmigiano for finishing

3/8 cup Pecorino

3/8 cup Asiago

5.4 oz can coconut cream

13.66 oz can coconut milk

1 1/2 cup barista blend almond milk

1 1/2 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon garlic powder

3 cloves of garlic, smashed and chopped

2 slices prosciutto

10 16/20 count shrimp, peeled and deveined with tail on

1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf Italian parsley

Olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

1 10-ounce package of butternut squash noodles OR 10 ounces of healthy, gluten-free or alternative pasta

(Note: Coconut components above can be substituted for 2 3/8 cup of 2 percent milk)



Tools:

Chef’s knife

Large pot for boiling pasta, if used

Large pan with raised edge

Stick blender or ricer

Large spoon

Tongs

Two large bowls for serving

Plate and paper towel for draining prosciutto



Method:

In pan with raised edge, drizzle enough olive oil to lightly coat bottom. Raise heat to high.



Chop the two slices of prosciutto into thin ribbons.



When oil is hot, throw in prosciutto and let cook until crispy.



Remove prosciutto from heat and let drain on paper towel on plate, but do not discard oil.



Add the 3 cloves of chopped garlic to the pan, adding a small splash more of olive oil, if needed. Reduce heat to medium-low.



Add coconut milk, coconut cream and almond milk, as well as salt and pepper to taste (at least a teaspoon-and-a-half each) and 1 teaspoon garlic powder.



Add 1/8 cup each of Parmesan and Pecorino.



Cover pan and raise heat to high until mixture begins to bubble. Once it does, reduce heat to low and let simmer.



Add 1/8 cup of Asiago cheese, stir in thoroughly.



Slowly sift in 1/4 cup of tapioca flour, stir mixture continuously and make sure there are NO LUMPS. If there are, smooth out mixture with stick blender or ricer.



Add remaining Parmesan and Asiago, reserving the remaining pecorino for the very last step. Stir mixture thoroughly.



Add approx. 1-1/2 tablespoons garlic powder and approximately 1 tablespoon salt and 3/4 tablespoon black pepper. Stir to combine.



Raise heat to medium high and cover. When mixture bubbles, after approx. 4 to 5 minutes, uncover and reduce heat to low again. (Sauce should be getting quite thick at this point.)



Add shrimp to sauce mixture. Do not stack shrimp on top of one another. If you are using frozen shrimp, make sure they are thoroughly thawed before adding to pan, so as not to add more moisture to the dish.



Raise heat slightly to medium low and cover for 3 to 4 minutes depending upon your stove. When finished, shrimp should be pink and firm to the touch.



Add remaining Pecorino Romano and stir.



Turn heat to low one more time and cover for approximately 2 to 3 minutes.



If using pasta: pre-cook pasta ahead of time in boiling salted water according to directions on package. Rinse with cold water to make more al dente. Slowly add to sauce and shrimp while stirring.

If using veggie noodles: place raw directly into sauce. Make sure all noodles are coated.



Keeping heat on low, cover for approximately 2 to 3 minutes.



Split evenly between two bowls and top each with 1/2 of the remaining Parmigiano, crispy prosciutto and chopped parsley. Serve hot.



Healthy cheesy breadsticks recipe

Makes 10 to 12 breadsticks

Ingredients:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. garlic powder

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

1/2 cup shredded part skim mozzarella or Vegan Mozzarella

4 tbsp. Asiago cheese

1/4 cup Parmigiano Reggiano

1/4 cup Pecorino Romano

2 2.25oz whole wheat or gluten-free pita (split open, taking care not to puncture the outer pocket)



Tools:

Chef’s knife

Brush

Bowl, medium for mixing

Sheet pan and rack

Spatula

Cutting board

Optional: pizza cutting wheel



Method: Preheat oven to 375°.

Split both pita bread pockets open halfway taking care not to puncture the outside of the pocket.

In a medium bowl, mix together the olive oil, garlic powder, a pinch of black pepper and salt thoroughly and then brush both the inside and outer areas of the pita pocket with the mixture.

Sprinkle Parmigiano Reggiano cheese inside both pita pockets and then divide and place 1 tbsp. of Asiago cheese inside each pita as well as on the outside of the pita pocket.

Sprinkle Pecorino Romano inside both pockets followed by the shredded mozzarella. The mozzarella should be divided into 1/8 cup measurements, placing 1/8 cup inside each pita and 1/8 cup on top of each pita. Please note that you may need to add another coat of the olive oil mixture to help everything stick together.

Press down firmly on the pita pockets to make sure the cheese on top sticks to the outer surface and that the inside pocket is sealed.

Place both pitas on a wire rack on a sheet pan and place the sheet pan on the top rack of the oven. Bake for 6 to 7 minutes or until cheese is slightly browned.

Using a spatula, remove the pita pockets from rack and place on cutting board. Slice the pita pockets into rectangular strips and serve hot.