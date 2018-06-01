We pulled off a DIY donut wall for National Donut Day, and it was a 'hole' lot of fun

In honor of National Donut Day, "Good Morning America" created our own donut wall, which turned out pretty sweet if we "donut" say so ourselves.

Here is how to make a donut wall of your own.

GMA/ABC

Supplies

What you need (we shopped at Home Depot):

1/4-inch thick dowels (round, wooden rods), $7.50 for a total of six.

Two 2x4 white peg boards, $16.96.

Paint, $2.

Paint roller, $3.27.

Paintbrush, 0.83.

Twine from checkout section - $0.



GMA/ABC

GMA/ABC

The how-to

1. Paint the two peg boards and the dowels the color of your choice. We used a shade of dusty pink.

2. Use an electric or hand saw to cut each dowel into 3-inch, shorter pieces.

3. Sand down the end of the dowels that will stick into the boards.

4. Hammer dowel pieces into the peg boards.

5. Lace the two peg boards together with the twine.

6. For our sign, we printed the pun "Donut Mind if I Do!!!" on foamcore and rested it on top.



GMA/ABC

GMA/ABC

Hang donuts on wall. Duck Donuts supplied the donuts for our wall.

Enjoy!