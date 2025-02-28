Plus, how humanitarian and chef José Andrés says he would host an Oscars party.

Sip like the stars: 2025 Oscars official cocktail recipes, expert party tips

An espresso martini with fresh chocolate shavings on top.

As celebrities fill the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, set the stage to host an iconic Oscars watch party and celebrate the year's biggest films by filling up your cocktail shakers and glassware at home to toast with the stars.

2025 Oscars watch party hosting tips

Paul Zahn holds up an espresso martini. Paul Zahn

"Oscar buzz is palpable in Los Angeles right now and you know what that means? Time to plan your at home viewing parties," cocktail and entertaining expert Paul Zahn told "Good Morning America."

The LA-based TV host and personality who has crafted events and cocktails for Hollywood heavy hitters including Fergie and Pitbull, said "my first piece of advice is come up with a theme."

"I recently sat down with Chef José Andrés at Cayman Cookout and his suggestion for an Oscars party was to pick a food-focused movie and build your menu out from that film," Zahn said. "[Andrés] mentioned 'Como Aqua Para Chocolat' and shared some great food items."

Plus, Emeril Lagasse and his son EJ, along with "Top Chef" host and restaurateur Kristen Kish, and renowned 3 Michelin starred Le Bernardin restaurant owner and chef Eric Ripert dished on the items they would serve at their house this Oscars Sunday.

Zahn suggested "greeting your guests with an on-trend Espresso Martini, but add some chocolate elements to it -- I would dial back the Kahlua Coffee Liqueur and add in some Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur."

"You can also shave some chocolate on top for that extra A-list vibe," he said.

Chocolate liqueur poured atop a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Paul Zahn

Finally, he advised crafting a simple, show-stopping dessert "by pouring some chocolate liqueur on ice cream in a martini glass. This simple sweet treat is a great way to close out any Oscar soirée."

A-List Chocolate Espresso Martini



An espresso martini with fresh chocolate shavings on top. Paul Zahn

1.5 part vodka (Absolut Vanilla)

3/4 part Mozart Chocolate Cream

1/4 part Kahlua

1 part freshly brewed espresso chilled

Garnish: Shaved Chocolate



Oscars cocktail recipes being served at the Governors Ball after party

Tequila Don Julio has once again joined forces with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as the proud partner of the Governors Ball, the official party following the 97th Oscars, where guests will enjoy a curated selection of signature luxury cocktails crafted by globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly and 2024’s World Best Bar Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City.

Although average movie goers won't be on the invite-only A-list laden after party, you can still raise a glass to Hollywood’s biggest night from the comfort of your home.

Try your hand at mixing these signature cocktails below and toast to this year’s Academy Award nominees.

Golden Age Gimlet

The Golden Age cocktail being served at the Governors Ball 2025 Oscars after party. Tequila Don Julio

The recipe from famed Mexico City hotspot, Handshake Speakeasy, is a riff on a classic sour-style cocktail.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 1/2 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz Vanilla Syrup



Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake thoroughly and strain into a chilled nick & nora glass. Garnish with olive.



The Clear Winner

An official cocktail being served at the Governors Ball 2025 Oscars after party. Tequila Don Julio

Celebrated mixologist Charles Joly crafted this refreshing and citrus, floral forward libation.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado

1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1 oz Tamarind Syrup

1 1/2 oz Hibiscus Tea



Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake thoroughly and strain into a collins glass over large format ice cube. Garnish with citrus slice.



Standing Ovation

A Standing Ovation cocktail being served at the Governors Ball 2025 Oscars after party. Tequila Don Julio

The second sip Joly created is his take on the ever popular espresso martini.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel

1 oz Espresso

1/2 oz Cremant du Limoux-Fig Syrup

10 drops Smoked Salt Water



Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until frothy. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with espresso beans.



The Class Act

The Class Act, an official cocktail being served at the Governors Ball 2025 Oscars after party. Tequila Don Julio

The final drink that will be poured on Sunday from Handshake Speakeasy is an elegant milk punch that requires just four ingredients.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Mint-Infused Tequila Don Julio 1942

3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

1/3 oz Milk



Preparation: Combine Mint-Infused Tequila Don Julio 1942, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup in a mixing glass and stir thoroughly. Add the mix to the milk in a container and let sit overnight (or at least 2 hours). Strain the mixture through coffee filter twice. Pour into rocks glass over large-format ice cube.



Wines being poured at the 97th Academy Awards, plus pairings at the Governors Ball

For the third straight year Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon, the official wine partner of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will exclusively be pouring its family-owned renowned Bordeaux wines at the Oscars.

The Governors Ball Press Preview for the 97th Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Al Seib / The Academy

In addition to serving guests at the Dolby Theatre, the prestigious red and white wines will also be poured at the Governors Ball alongside the famed after party fare from Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Pairings include Clarendelle Bordeaux White 2023 with Puck's signature smoked salmon Oscar matzah as well as his new pea agnolotti pasta with pea tendril; Le Clarence de Haut-Brion 2015 to be enjoyed with Miyazaki Farms Wagyu with wasabi potato puree and truffle ponzu or the wild mushroom bolognese pasta; and Clarendelle Amberwine 2021 to have with Byron Puck's new favorite dessert -- hand-pulled apple strudel.

President and CEO of Domaine Clarence Dillon, Prince Robert of Luxemborg, revealed that "before joining the family business, I began my career as a screenwriter. So to have the opportunity to partner with the Oscars -- is truly an honor."

There are two new wines being poured at this year's star-studded events.

First up, a rare delicacy white wine -- 2021 La Clarté de Haut-Brion -- that only has 1,000 cases produced each year and boasts the qualities of a fine white Bordeaux with fresh citrus and white flower aromas, followed by a crisp and refreshing finish of lemony brightness.

The additional newcomer is a Le Clarence de Haut-Brion 2015, which marked the first Bordeaux vineyard to be named after its terroir and the estate as the first luxury brand in the world. The 2015 vintage is "smooth yet powerful, tasty and full-bodied, with notes of ripe fruit leaving an impression of freshness and volume, without heaviness," the tasting notes state.