This sparkly, jack-o'-lantern pizza is all you need this Halloween

If you're on the East Coast, you'll win Halloween by ordering this glittery pizza from California.

The people at Dagwoods Pizza in Santa Monica, California, are the geniuses behind the #SpookyAF pie that's been recently added to their menu for a limited time, until Oct. 31.

Dagwoods Pizza

The sparkly, jack-o'-lantern pizza is made with extra mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce and dough and edible black and orange glitter.

The dish is available in small, medium and large sizes.

But this isn't the first time Dagwoods has won the hearts of Instagram foodies. The resturant's magical unicorn pizza went viral this year after they sprinkled edible rainbow glitter on its regular pies.

It's easy to top anything from cake to pizza with edible glitter at home to get that special sparkle. Just make sure to use glitter that's marked as edible. The FDA issued a warning earlier this year to carefully check all labels.

"Most edible glitters and dusts also state 'edible' on the label," the FDA said in a statement. "If the label simply says 'non-toxic' or 'for decorative purposes only' and does not include an ingredients list, the product should not be used directly on foods."