This bakery makes the cutest macaroon characters

More
Honey and Butter bakery in Irvine, California, has gone viral on Instagram for their creative cookie creations.
1:15 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This bakery makes the cutest macaroon characters
Set aside from overnight places are we cheer. Which are cookies with with a face full on your favorite dining car they're. Aren't there or not. Here and SE. Beating them up rooms every day fresh for you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56793856,"title":"This bakery makes the cutest macaroon characters","duration":"1:15","description":"Honey and Butter bakery in Irvine, California, has gone viral on Instagram for their creative cookie creations.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/bakery-makes-cutest-macaroon-characters-56793856","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.