Get crafty with these heart-shaped Valentine's Day desserts

More
Sweeten up your desserts with ideas from So Yummy, including chocolate spirals and colorful frosting.
0:41 | 02/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Get crafty with these heart-shaped Valentine's Day desserts
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61053579,"title":"Get crafty with these heart-shaped Valentine's Day desserts","duration":"0:41","description":"Sweeten up your desserts with ideas from So Yummy, including chocolate spirals and colorful frosting.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/crafty-heart-shaped-valentines-day-desserts-61053579","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.